Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Trailer: This Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Looks ... Good, Actually

The first non-prequel spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," titled "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," just got a release date and trailer. Also, it looks ... good?!

I'm just as surprised as anybody else. As the resident expert on "The Big Bang Theory" here at /Film who, admittedly, doesn't care for the show all that much (I hate Sheldon Cooper almost as much as I hate laugh tracks), I girded my loins when I heard we were getting a spin-off centered around comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played on the original show by Kevin Sussman. After "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" both decided to focus on the years before we meet Jim Parsons' Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" seems, from its first trailer, to be unstuck in time while also serving as a sort of sequel to the original series. That, in my estimation, is a good thing.

We've known about "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" as a concept since March of 2025, and I've been pretty curious about what this series would look like ever since, particularly because "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" feel completely distinct from one another. (The former loses the laugh track and gives the characters more depth and interiority, whereas the latter is just ... laugh tracked slop.) I have to say that, after seeing the first trailer, I'm actually quite optimistic about where "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" could go, and how it could change the "Big Bang" Extended Universe, or the BBEU, for the better.