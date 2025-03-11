The Big Bang Theory Cast Members Have A Theory About The Show's Popularity

"The Big Bang Theory" aired for twelve seasons and the same number of years from 2007 to 2019, and over the course of its tenure on CBS, it became one of the biggest sitcoms in the entire history of the medium. Not only did it consistently score high ratings, but Jim Parsons, who played the enigmatic (if often irritating) Sheldon Cooper, took home multiple Emmys for his performance. In addition to that, the show likely would have continued had Parsons not chosen to walk away after season 12. So why does the cast think the show turned into such an enormous success?

In a 2016 interview with Backstage, Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — who, besides Parsons, played Leonard Hofstadter, Penny Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, Amy Farrah Fowler, and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, respectively — talked about why they think the show turned into one of the biggest TV sensations of all time — because that was even true after just six seasons, as the show wasn't quite finished yet in 2016. Helberg, for his part, said he thinks it was thanks to the way the characters evolved. "It's been fun watching the growth of the characters," he remarked. "People were hard on us when we first premiered, sort of like, 'It's just nerds and some ditzy blonde!' I feel that's changed."

That alleged "ditzy blonde," Cuoco, followed up by saying that they were lucky to be able to grow on-screen. "It's hard to tell what an entire series is going to be based on the first few episodes, or even on the first season," she said. "And it's sad because you see great casts and good ideas that don't get that opportunity to grow and show what it could turn into. We were lucky they stuck by us." Parsons took that thought even further, remarking, "I think the best thing that ever happened to us was not being some sort of megahit right out of the gate."