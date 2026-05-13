Marvel Fans Are Calling Out The Punisher: One Last Kill's Worst CGI Scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers (and very alarming CGI) for "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

Imagine being Jon Bernthal. You're impossibly rugged and talented. You just starred in (and co-wrote) a gritty and uber-violent passion project for the biggest superhero franchise on the planet. And then you wake up the next morning just to find all of social media windmill dunking on a four-second clip where you turn into a PS3 character. Tough crowd.

Never let anyone say that Marvel fans aren't some of the most ruthlessly observant folks around. "The Punisher: One Last Kill" seems to have delivered on what most viewers wanted from a special centered around Frank Castle (although some of us had reservations about such stylish, but empty spectacle), but that's not what a vocal group of fans are currently focusing their energies on. For an episode that revels so much in its grounded, street-level perspective, anything that happened to break immersion even slightly was bound to receive more than its fair share of scrutiny. Well, unfortunately, that's exactly what's happened with a brief moment that's now gone viral online.

They really left an unfinished VFX shot in #Punisher LOL😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ISMmbhFeeY — RobatsWrld.mp3 (@RealRobat) May 13, 2026

It starts when, while grieving his dead family and his own lack of direction now that all their murderers have been dealt with, Frank must contend with a bounty placed on his head that brings down an entire neighborhood of killers on his apartment complex. (Think "John Wick" by way of "The Raid.") The gory fight that ensues takes him to the rooftop, where he inevitably plunges off the side to evade being overwhelmed by his attackers. This is also where the sequence in question takes a turn into the uncanny, as you can see from the above clip showing what certainly looks like unfinished visual effects work. Brutal stuff.