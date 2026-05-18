Before Yellowstone, Cole Hauser Had A Small Role In Ben Affleck's Best '90s Movie

Cole Hauser was completely caught off-guard by "Yellowstone" fans' reaction to Rip Wheeler. The tough foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch became a fan-favorite despite his often vicious methods, and he will now front the "Dutton Ranch" spin-off opposite Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. But viewers will no doubt be similarly caught off-guard to learn that Hauser not only had a role in "Good Will Hunting" — which is arguably Ben Affleck's best 1990s movie — but has been buddies with both Affleck and Matt Damon since their Hollywood careers began.

Rip Wheeler is Hauser's most recognizable role to date, yet it took a while for him to get there. The actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, appearing in everything from "2 Fast 2 Furious" to "A Good Day to Die Hard" as well as multiple small screen ventures, including the crime drama "High Incident" and even four episodes of "ER." Nevertheless, it was his portrayal of the Dutton Ranch's top hand on "Yellowstone" that really made him a household name. However, as his filmography proves, it's not as if he struggled to land roles in high profile projects prior to Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western, even if those parts were often fairly small.

Take the time he played Billy McBride, friend of Damon's Will Hunting, in the Oscar-winning "Good Will Hunting." Affleck, who famously co-wrote the film with Damon, also played a friend of Will, which actually made this the third on-screen collaboration between him and Hauser.