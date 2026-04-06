The Dazed And Confused Character You Likely Forgot Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Played

Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" is a miracle of a movie. Set on the last day of school in an unnamed Texas town (it's Austin), the film perfectly captures the euphoria of an uncharted summer when anything can happen. For most of Linklater's characters, this is the three-month prelude to a pivotal school year. For the seniors-to-be, it'll either be a make-or-break season of high school football or the arrival of an approval/rejection letter from the various colleges to which they've applied. For the freshman making the leap from junior high, this is when grades and sports really start to matter; they'll also be entering a social pressure cooker where making the right friends will matter entirely too much.

None of this matters on the last day of school. This is the first night of freedom, which, in the film, initially seems to be building to a raging house party in the suburbs. When these plans go awry, they shift gears to a beer bust at the moon tower, where brews will be slammed, joints will be toked, a fight will break out, and more than a few folks will hook up. Linklater nails the vibe, which is a testament to his observational genius, but "Dazed and Confused" wouldn't be the classic it is today without the casting genius of Don Phillips.

Just as he did for Amy Heckerling's "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," Phillips found the perfect young actor for every role. While Linklater's film is best known for launching the "alright, alright, alright" career of Matthew McConaughey, every performer in the film brings a deep spiritual integrity to their role. This includes Cole Hauser, who, as a football teammate of Jason London's star quarterback Randall "Pink" Floyd, is a long way off from Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone."