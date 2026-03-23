Dutton Ranch Trailer: First Look At Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser's Yellowstone Spin-Off

The "Yellowstone" TV franchise is adding some fresh acres to its land with upcoming spinoff "Dutton Ranch," and the first teaser trailer has landed. The show picks up where the "Yellowstone" series finale left off, with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and their young charge, Carter (Finn Little) relocating to South Texas to work a 7000-acre ranch of their very own.

At the end of "Yellowstone" season 5, the original family ranch was sold to Chief Thomas Rainwater, leader of the local indigenous tribe to whom the land originally belonged. Beth bought her own small ranch in Montana, setting up this spin-off, but for reasons that will presumably be made clear in "Dutton Ranch," she and Rip end up on a different ranch in Texas instead. Given the presence of guns, fire, and a buried corpse in this teaser trailer, it's safe to assume that there's more to the move than just wanting a change of scenery.

Here's the official logline for the series:

Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he's supposed to be.

"Dutton Ranch" premieres May 15, 2026, on Paramount+.