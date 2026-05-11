Will Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Play Arthur Weasley In HBO's Harry Potter Series?

Now that Kevin McKidd is no longer terrorizing audiences as his demonic Dr. Owen Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy," the Scottish actor is, ostensibly, free to do something else. So will he play Arthur Weasley, patriarch of the red-headed and disadvantaged Weasley family, in the forthcoming "Harry Potter" TV series?

We honestly don't know, but McKidd addressed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I saw something about this," McKidd said. "And listen, I would never say never. I'm a massive Harry Potter fan."

So why do people think McKidd might play Arthur, aside from his distinctive red hair? There are a few reasons. First, as EW notes, Gracie Cochrane — who's set to play Ginny Weasley, the only girl in the large family besides her mother Molly, in the TV series — recently followed McKidd on Instagram, though that could be totally unrelated. (Maybe she just started watching "Grey's Anatomy.") There's also the fact that, while the first season of "Harry Potter," titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," is set to release on Christmas of this year, Arthur doesn't appear in the first book or film and makes his debut in the immediate sequel "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Still, the fact is that unless McKidd is straight-up lying because he's been sworn to secrecy, we know as much as he does about him potentially playing Arthur in the "Harry Potter" series. Interestingly, though, McKidd told EW he almost appeared in the original "Harry Potter" film franchise as an entirely different character.