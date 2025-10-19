This Canceled HBO Historical Epic With 86% On Rotten Tomatoes Deserved More Time

This post contains major spoilers for HBO's "Rome."

Rome wasn't built in a day, and in the case of HBO's historical drama "Rome," its well-laid season one foundation had to be hastily rushed with a second and final season. The reasons behind the series' abrupt cancellation were multifold: it was an ambitious collaboration between BBC and HBO (in a pre-"Game of Thrones" era, no less), and cost an exorbitant amount of money to make. Moreover, the year 2005 hadn't yet caught up with the now-normalized existence of streaming services, which either cycle through (and discard) stories at an alarming pace or keep milking profitable titles beyond their potential.

Even with a muddled second season, "Rome" cements itself as prestige TV at its finest, using the lavish budget in its favor to craft a world that rests on passionate attention to detail. Every costume and piece of weaponry in "Rome" exists to enhance the complex worldbuilding, but the true heart of the story lies in the bleak, often salacious drama that echoes history and myth with great gusto. While the practical reasons behind the show's cancellation are wholly justified, "Rome" should've been given the chance to fulfill its original five-season plan. Well, the show's 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself, but it is imperative to dive deeper into a story that makes the effort to embrace historical accuracy while still taking ample creative liberties that heighten the stakes.

The show doesn't open with the perspectives of instantly recognizable figures like Julius Caesar or Cleopatra, but those of Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson), two soldiers who symbolize the everyday toils of Roman officers during that time period. When we do move on to Caesar's infamous assassination and its subsequent fallout, "Rome" fleshes out these details with great skill and flamboyance, entertaining us from start to finish. After all, there's never a dull day in Rome, to the point that unpredictable turmoil is embedded into existence itself, where political machinations are more entrenched than one would expect.

So what else does "Rome" have to offer beyond its bold, spirited reimagining of history and its most well-known figures? Let's dive into it.