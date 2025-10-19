This Canceled HBO Historical Epic With 86% On Rotten Tomatoes Deserved More Time
This post contains major spoilers for HBO's "Rome."
Rome wasn't built in a day, and in the case of HBO's historical drama "Rome," its well-laid season one foundation had to be hastily rushed with a second and final season. The reasons behind the series' abrupt cancellation were multifold: it was an ambitious collaboration between BBC and HBO (in a pre-"Game of Thrones" era, no less), and cost an exorbitant amount of money to make. Moreover, the year 2005 hadn't yet caught up with the now-normalized existence of streaming services, which either cycle through (and discard) stories at an alarming pace or keep milking profitable titles beyond their potential.
Even with a muddled second season, "Rome" cements itself as prestige TV at its finest, using the lavish budget in its favor to craft a world that rests on passionate attention to detail. Every costume and piece of weaponry in "Rome" exists to enhance the complex worldbuilding, but the true heart of the story lies in the bleak, often salacious drama that echoes history and myth with great gusto. While the practical reasons behind the show's cancellation are wholly justified, "Rome" should've been given the chance to fulfill its original five-season plan. Well, the show's 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself, but it is imperative to dive deeper into a story that makes the effort to embrace historical accuracy while still taking ample creative liberties that heighten the stakes.
The show doesn't open with the perspectives of instantly recognizable figures like Julius Caesar or Cleopatra, but those of Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson), two soldiers who symbolize the everyday toils of Roman officers during that time period. When we do move on to Caesar's infamous assassination and its subsequent fallout, "Rome" fleshes out these details with great skill and flamboyance, entertaining us from start to finish. After all, there's never a dull day in Rome, to the point that unpredictable turmoil is embedded into existence itself, where political machinations are more entrenched than one would expect.
So what else does "Rome" have to offer beyond its bold, spirited reimagining of history and its most well-known figures? Let's dive into it.
Rome artfully juggles historical accuracy with heart-thumping spectacle
Much of the show's faithfulness to history is conveyed through design choices that might get overlooked, such as Cato the Younger's preference for wearing togas that stand out (as an expression of his moral alignment/sign of protest). While it is acceptable for a historical drama to omit such hyperspecific details that are true to history, the willingness that "Rome" consistently displays to honor key source material must be appreciated. Also, a visceral passion underlies the characterization of the show's most prominent characters, including Caesar (Ciáran Hinds), whose rise and fall are mapped with great conviction and skill (as expected, Hinds is breathtaking as Caesar).
This complex figure is etched through personal and political events that bleed into each other, and Caesar's ironic title of "Dictator for Life" starts to feel like a thorn in the paths of those opposing him. Key among them is Cicero (David Bamber) and Cato (Karl Johnson), but Caesar also needs to be wary of dear friends like Brutus (Tobias Menzies), who quite literally stab him in the back when he least expects it. The assassination itself isn't the point — it is more about the tense, anxiety-inducing build-up to it, where every instance of political maneuvering further complicates the thematic implications of a story drenched in never-ending bloodshed.
Some moments in "Rome" are more horrific and emotionally charged than others, but the point is to soak in these well-crafted storylines, which are brought to life with incredibly nuanced performances across the board. Even season 2's overstuffed Mark Antony (James Purefoy) and Cleopatra (Lyndsey Marshal) storyline feels thoroughly earned, as their respective arcs end with an effective, memorable season finale that's worth revisiting. Season 2's drawbacks lie in its desperation to tie up loose ends within a painfully short amount of time, but it's hard to fault anyone for wanting to choose substance over style.
"Rome" is the real deal if you're a history aficionado or someone who merely enjoys stories that convey epic scale and grandeur. There's a lot to love about this show, and any concerns you might have about the story inevitably fade by the time it ends, making you wish that there was at least one more season to binge through.