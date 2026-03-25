Grey's Anatomy Is Losing Two Major Stars After The Season 22 Finale - And It's Amazing News For The Series

"Grey's Anatomy" fans, go ahead and "put the word out that we back up" (yes, I'm quoting "The Wire" right now). Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are officially leaving the long-running medical series, per a report by Variety ... which means that their characters, Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, will be bidding the fictional Seattle hospital farewell.

McKidd, Raver, current showrunner Meg Marinis, and the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, all provided statements to the outlet. McKidd, who has directed several episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" since joining the show in its fifth season, thanked Rhimes and the show's creative team for giving him the chance to step behind the camera, while Raver noted that she's been playing the cardiothoracic surgeon and Army veteran Teddy (on and off) for an astonishing 16 years. Marinis stated the two will "always be cherished members of the 'Grey's Anatomy' family," with Rhimes, who has largely stepped back from the show over the years, adding:

"Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance, and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on 'Grey's Anatomy,' both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine. While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim's and Kevin's journeys will take them in the future."

If you're not a "Grey's Anatomy" fan, this means very little to you. If you, like me, are a "Grey's Anatomy" fan? This is the best news we've gotten about the series in years. "Grey's Anatomy" is showing its age, but now that it's ditching two of its worst characters, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon.