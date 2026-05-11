The Boys Creator Responds To One Huge Concern About Spin-Off Series Vought Rising

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5 through Episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall."

That's how you multitask. "The Boys" is currently focused on ending this ongoing fifth and final season on a high note, but series creator Eric Kripke already has his eyes set on the next big thing coming up the pipeline. The "Vought Rising" spin-off/prequel will attempt to take advantage of the hype surrounding Jensen Ackles' scene-stealing turn as Soldier Boy, the psychotic father of Homelander (Antony Starr) and a seminal Supe figure in the history of Vought. Even as "The Boys" builds to its epic conclusion, the Prime Video show has already begun laying the track for its next major franchise expansion.

Not that there aren't any potential pitfalls along the way, mind you. Kripke helped oversee the college-set "Gen V" (which was recently canceled after its second season), but that involved a bunch of characters that fans grew to know and love. This one, by contrast, centers on a past super-team led by outright villains like Soldier Boy and Aya Cash's Clara/Stormfront — a violent and fascist Supe with ties going all the way back to Nazi Germany. That's bound to pose a bit of an obstacle for audiences tuning in and hoping to have a hero or two to root for, and it's one that Kripke is well aware of. In an interview with Screen Rant, the showrunner explained: