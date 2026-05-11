Mortal Kombat 3 Faces The Same Problem As The Biggest Marvel Movies

This article contains major spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II."

After a five-year wait, "Mortal Kombat II" is finally upon us. Director Simon McQuoid delivered on the promise of actually giving us a tournament for the fate of the realms, which was notably absent from the 2021 adaptation of the beloved video game franchise. Naturally, given that this is a very popular franchise beyond the silver screen, Warner Bros. hopes to extend it beyond a single sequel.

Yes, "Mortal Kombat II" does set up a third movie in the franchise. And not just by vaguely leaving the door open for a theoretical continuation because enough characters are still alive to justify such a thing. Rather, the ending of "MK2" pretty explicitly sets the stage for what "Mortal Kombat 3" would be, with Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and the rest of the gang heading to the Netherrealm to literally save their friends from death. We're kind of looking at "Mortal Kombat in Hell."

On paper, that sounds like a great deal of fun and by no means out of bounds for this franchise. The lore, both in the games and in the movies, thus far, is pretty out there. A lot of the best "Mortal Kombat" characters of all time are presently dead in the universe these movies occupy. Hence, the trip to the Netherrealm to save them. The problem? If this mission is even remotely successful, the cast for the third movie is going to be downright unruly.

Without knowing the specific plans for "MK3," there's already a ton of cast members to contend with. Reviving the likes of Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mechad Brooks), Cole Young (Lewis Tan), and more will make the affair even more overstuffed, not unlike the biggest Marvel movies of the last decade.