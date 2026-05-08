Despite The Trailers, Johnny Cage Isn't The Main Character In Mortal Kombat II

This article contains major spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II," so beware.

Ever since "Mortal Kombat" began as a video game franchise back in 1992, it's been an ensemble effort. In the original game, a team of warriors including the likes of Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, and more from Earthrealm are recruited to fight in the titular tournament in order to stop a violent takeover by Outworld, which brings their own team of fighters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Kano. Since then, the story has expanded even further into Outworld, including the fiery depths of Netherrealm (or Hell), and expanded the roster to dozens of fighters. The mythology is deep, rich, and confusing for the uninitiated, which is why the "Mortal Kombat" movies have typically kept things simple.

In the most recent big screen effort to turn "Mortal Kombat" into a viable film franchise, the story focused on mixed martial artist Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. However, that first movie never actually properly got into the tournament at the center of the video game franchise, even if it still offered plenty of combat sequences. Thankfully, "Mortal Kombat II" wastes no time getting into the actual tournament, but fans might be surprised to discover who the story truly focuses on.

While the "Mortal Kombat II" trailers mostly spotlighted Karl Urban's debut as fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage, suddenly pulled into the fantastical tournament that he doesn't even believe in, the washed up Hollywood star and former martial artist champion is actually only the secondary lead. Instead, the true main character of "Mortal Kombat II" is Kitana.