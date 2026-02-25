The Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Finally Lets The Tournament Begin With Johnny Cage
It seems that the tournament is just about ready to begin, this time for real. "Mortal Kombat II" was delayed to 2026 last year, but the sequel is now nearly upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of its new trailer. "Mortal Kombat" (2021) director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for this follow-up, which also has Karl Urban suiting up for the first time as fan-favorite Johnny Cage.
The biggest hook here, of course, is that we're actually going to see a tournament of fighters after 2021's "Mortal Kombat" skirted that issue. And where that movie featured a brand new character in the form of Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as its protagonist, it appears the sequel has pushed him aside to make way for one of the best "Mortal Kombat" characters of all time in Mr. Cage.
The official "Mortal Kombat II" synopsis reads as follows:
This time, the fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.
Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Damon Herriman (Quan Chi), and Chin Han (Shang Tsung) round out the cast for the sequel. For more on that, check out the new trailer above!
The Mortal Kombat II trailer delivers what the first movie didn't
The biggest takeaway from this new trailer is that it's really leaning into the idea that "Mortal Kombat II" will feature the actual tournament after 2021's "Mortal Kombat" failed to do so (much to viewers' frustration). So, in many ways, this sequel looks like the movie fans thought/hoped they were getting the last time around, complete with a pretty menacing Shao Kahn serving as the big bad. If so, it should be a marked improvement on its predecessor.
Indeed, /Film's Chris Evangelista called 2021's "Mortal Kombat" an "underwhelming" video game adaptation that was "anything but a flawless victory" in his review. Fortunately, a lot of the problems that he and other critics had at the time seem to have been addressed by Simon McQuoid and writer Jeremy Slater ("Moon Knight") this time around. As such, "Mortal Kombat II" is shaping up to be a real crowd-pleaser, which explains why Warner Bros. moved the sequel to a prime summer movie season release date.
Assuming that's the case, it's been a long time in the making. The 1995 "Mortal Kombat" movie was a box office hit, but Hollywood spent decades trying and failing to replicate its success. Now, however, video game movies and TV shows are, on the whole, both infinitely better and more faithful to their source material than ever before, so there's a real chance that McQuoid and company have managed to crack the code with this one. Here's hoping.
"Mortal Kombat II" hits theaters on May 15, 2026.