The Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Finally Lets The Tournament Begin With Johnny Cage

It seems that the tournament is just about ready to begin, this time for real. "Mortal Kombat II" was delayed to 2026 last year, but the sequel is now nearly upon us, as evidenced by the arrival of its new trailer. "Mortal Kombat" (2021) director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for this follow-up, which also has Karl Urban suiting up for the first time as fan-favorite Johnny Cage.

The biggest hook here, of course, is that we're actually going to see a tournament of fighters after 2021's "Mortal Kombat" skirted that issue. And where that movie featured a brand new character in the form of Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as its protagonist, it appears the sequel has pushed him aside to make way for one of the best "Mortal Kombat" characters of all time in Mr. Cage.

The official "Mortal Kombat II" synopsis reads as follows:

This time, the fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Tadanobu Asano (Lord Raiden), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Damon Herriman (Quan Chi), and Chin Han (Shang Tsung) round out the cast for the sequel. For more on that, check out the new trailer above!