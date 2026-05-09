5 Forgotten Superhero Movies That Still Hold Up Today

For the better part of 25 years, Hollywood has largely been defined by superhero movies. From early hits like "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" to some of the biggest movies of all time like "Avengers: Endgame," these comic book figures have been remarkably popular for a long time now.

Even before the MCU, there were plenty of great superhero movies, it's just that they were fewer and further between. You would occasionally get something like Tim Burton's "Batman" or "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," but these would usually be one-offs rather than the start of a trend that Hollywood would latch onto. One thing that's true both before and after the superhero boom though, sometimes these movies don't become cultural touchstones. Sometimes, they're forgotten.

Though in the era of superhero dominance, even once-forgotten gems get reclaimed. Disney didn't think M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" would appeal to audiences in 2000, as it was largely centered on the idea of comic book heroes. Oh, how times have changed. That movie, as an example, has since been embraced as one of Shyamalan's finest, even inspiring an entire trilogy, with "Split" and "Glass" following years later.

But what about the truly forgotten gems? What about the superhero movies that never got their day in court? Or the ones that did and are rarely discussed in the here and now? We're going to look back at five forgotten movies in the genre that still hold up to modern scrutiny, perhaps even better than they did when they were first released.