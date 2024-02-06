Is Chronicle 2 Still Happening?

Anime and manga live-action adaptations, especially English-language ones, have a mixed track record. For every "One Piece" and "Speed Racer," which manage to capture the endless imagination of the medium, there are thrice as many "Dragonball Evolution" and "Ghost in the Shell" bad movies that nearly ruin their source material.

One of the best ones is not really based on an anime or manga — though it is quite clear that "Akira" was a huge influence — Josh Trank and Max Landis' "Chronicle." The film is set in Seattle and follows three teens who acquire telekinetic powers. Soon enough, the fun and games turn dark and deadly when one of them begins to lose control and relish in their power. Aside from very direct visual references to Katsuhiro Otomo's iconic (and very influential) anime masterpiece, "Chronicle" manages to capture the quick and chaotic descent into madness and horror that plagues the main character Tetsuo once he gains powers.

The film was a hit, grossing $126 million on a $15 million budget while helping introduce the world to Dane DeHaan and Michael B. Jordan. That is typically enough of a critical and commercial success to turn any similar movie into a franchise, yet it's been more than a decade and there's been no sequel. So, will there be a "Chronicle 2?" This is what we know.