Peacock Orders Two New Animated Series Based On Megamind, Abominable
The animation train continues on for Peacock, which announced today that the streaming platform is increasing its kid-friendly offerings, renewing the hit social-emotional dance show "Babble Bop!" and picking up a flurry of new titles — including follow-up animated series based on the popular DreamWorks Animation films "Megamind," and "Abominable." Both shows will be produced by DreamWorks Animation, with many of the original creators returning for the episodic continuations of their work.
"Megamind's Guide To Defending Your City" returns us to Metro City where Megamind, no longer a villain and instead a newly-minted superhero, is learning what it takes to be one of the good guys. He's giving us a look at his on-the-job training, recording all of his adventures, and essentially positioning himself as the world's first superhero influencer. The original film featured the incredible voice cast of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and David Cross, but there's been no word on whether any of them will return for the series. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original movie, will executive produce the series alongside Eric Fogel. JD Ryznar ("The Boss Baby: Back in Business") serves as co-executive producer and story editor.
"Abominable and the Invisible City" brings us back to Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, Peng, as they discover that their surroundings are filled with magical creatures that need their help. The show is executive produced by Jim Schumann. Katherine Nolfi is co-executive producer while Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung are serving as story editors.
Even More New Animation for Peacock
In addition to the DreamWorks Animation shows, Peacock has also grabbed three brand new shows sure to be a hit with the little ones. "Press Start!" is based on the Scholastic book series of the same name, an adventure-comedy mashup set in the real world of Sunny and his sister Rue, as well as the world of the "24 Karat Quest" video game starring Super Rabbit Boy. The siblings discover they are able to play inside the video game world, battling bosses and becoming heroes in their own right.
"Team Mekbots Animal Rescue" comes from More Minds Studio and follows four kids from around the world who create giant animal robots with special powers called "Mekbots" to save animals from different environments. Adding to their animal slate is "Dino Pops," Ailing Zubizarreta's series in a hyper-realistic land inhabited by fun and sometimes ferocious dinosaurs. The show is targeted for preschoolers and filled with plenty of dino-riffic knowledge. While it's doubtful that Peacock will ever match the kid-friendly offerings of competitors like Disney+ or the cursed parental chokehold from Netflix known as "Cocomelon," it's an inspiring decision to see the streaming service invest in one of the smartest ways to nab a loyal audience by taking care of the little ones.