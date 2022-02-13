Peacock Orders Two New Animated Series Based On Megamind, Abominable

The animation train continues on for Peacock, which announced today that the streaming platform is increasing its kid-friendly offerings, renewing the hit social-emotional dance show "Babble Bop!" and picking up a flurry of new titles — including follow-up animated series based on the popular DreamWorks Animation films "Megamind," and "Abominable." Both shows will be produced by DreamWorks Animation, with many of the original creators returning for the episodic continuations of their work.

"Megamind's Guide To Defending Your City" returns us to Metro City where Megamind, no longer a villain and instead a newly-minted superhero, is learning what it takes to be one of the good guys. He's giving us a look at his on-the-job training, recording all of his adventures, and essentially positioning himself as the world's first superhero influencer. The original film featured the incredible voice cast of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and David Cross, but there's been no word on whether any of them will return for the series. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original movie, will executive produce the series alongside Eric Fogel. JD Ryznar ("The Boss Baby: Back in Business") serves as co-executive producer and story editor.

"Abominable and the Invisible City" brings us back to Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, Peng, as they discover that their surroundings are filled with magical creatures that need their help. The show is executive produced by Jim Schumann. Katherine Nolfi is co-executive producer while Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung are serving as story editors.