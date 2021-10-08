I Made Fun Of The Boss Baby, And The Boss Baby Called Me Out

Yesterday I wrote a piece announcing to the world that the titular Boss Baby had joined Cameo, the service that allows you to pay celebrities, athletes, and internet personalities to provide customized messages for cash. Admittedly, the news of Boss Baby's ability to customize messages haunted me deep within my soul. I referred to the Boss Baby as "my own personal sleep paralysis demon," and signaled his appearance on Cameo as a sign that we are living in what is "truly is the worst timeline."

Well, friends. Boss Baby heard me talking smack, and he personally called me out.

Don't worry, I'm a big girl. I can hold my own against a business suit-wearing infant. But I'd be lying if I didn't admit that little Mr. Theodore Lindsey "Ted" Templeton Jr. had made some excellent points regarding my less-than-stoked announcement of his joining Cameo. Using cutting-edge technology, the animated tot is able to personalize videos upon request, and after what appeared in my inbox this morning, I can firmly put to rest the claims on Boss Baby's official Cameo that all of his messages are canned.

Ted Templeton woke up today and served me a heaping helping of humble pie.