Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Worked On One Of The Biggest Video Game Franchises Ever

Andy Weir is on top of the world. "Project Hail Mary" has been dominating the box office and ranks as one of the best-reviewed movies of 2026. It's the second time one of his books has become a hit blockbuster, following "The Martian." That means he's now a best-selling author with multiple Hollywood hits to his name. But long before all of that, Weir made his mark on the world of gaming.

In the mid-1990s, Weir worked at Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind the "Warcraft" franchise, which has sold a combined 70 million copies and generated more than $15 billion since its inception. The "Warcraft" movie was similarly the most successful video game movie ever at one point. In a 2015 interview with Lightspeed Magazine, Weir discussed working at Blizzard as one of the programmers on "Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness."

"Blizzard was one of the most unpleasant jobs I ever had," Weir admitted. "Most of the people were cool; it's just the workload was so intense. The software industry has really calmed down, but back in the early to mid-'90s, software engineers were mistreated. At Blizzard, if you were awake, you were at work. I remember working 16 hours a day, every day, and on weekends and holidays."

That's just the start. Speaking further, Weir explained that a simple weekend trip with his friends turned into a huge problem during this era of toxic work culture at Blizzard: