Why Mortal Kombat II's Quan Chi Looks So Familiar
The time is upon us. After nearly five years of waiting, Warner Bros. and director Simon McQuoid have delivered on the promise of "Mortal Kombat II." A sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," the film is bigger and bloodier than its predecessor, bringing in even more characters from the beloved original video game series. There's an actual tournament this time as well, with Johnny Cage joining the fight, as played by comic book movie aficionado Karl Urban.
"Mortal Kombat II" follows Cage and the champions of the various realms as they're pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the evil Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), who threatens the Earthrealm and its defenders. "Mortal Kombat II" has been hailed as a (mostly) flawless victory, serving as a major improvement on the 2021 movie before it (which many folks felt was a real mixed bag).
Fans of this franchise will probably have a lot of "Leonardo DiCaprio pointing" meme moments when their favorite characters show up here. Their ranks include Quan Chi, as the Netherrealm demon joins the fight this time around. A popular antagonist and necromancer in the games, he's played by actor Damon Herriman in the latest cinematic take on the property.
Admittedly, even fans of Herriman's work may struggle to recognize him as Quan, seeing as he's covered in makeup and an elaborate costume. But for anyone who gets that "he looks familiar" feeling, there's a very good reason. Herriman has been working steadily as an actor for decades, with a lot of noteworthy roles to his name over the last 20 years or so. As for where one might specifically recognize him from? It could be any number of projects, be it on the big screen or television.
Damon Herriman is a reliable, working man's character actor
Damon Herriman got his start acting back in the 1980s, largely working on oft-forgotten shows such as "Taurus Rising," "Elly & Jools," and "All Saints." Indeed, he spent much of the '80s and '90s doing short stints on TV shows and TV movies in general.
Odds are, people recognize Herriman from his work in the 2000s and beyond. He had relatively minor parts in movies like "Son of the Mask" and 2005's "House of Wax," a horror remake that many consider better than the original. He also played George in the TV show "Love My Way," which was one of his larger stints on television in the '00s.
However, it's in the 2010s where we get to most of his "I know that guy" roles. Herriman played Dewey Crowe on "Justified" and, even though it was just one episode, he made an impression as Scary Skell in the "Breaking Bad" Season 4 episode "Cornered." He even had a role in the colossal box office flop that was Disney's "The Lone Ranger." Of course, one of Herriman's biggest claims to fame is that he played famed killer Charles Manson in both "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Mindhunter" Season 2.
More recently, Herrimann appeared alongside Kevin Bacon in Prime Video's short-lived "The Bondsman." Horror fans might further recognize him from the film "Together" (which starred Alison Brie and Dave Franco), whereas "Mortal Kombat" fans might be aware that he voiced Kabal in the 2021 movie adaptation of the property.
Obviously, we can't possibly go over all of the actor's nearly 130 IMDb credits. Still, it's easy to see that he's been everyone and done a lot during his time in the business.
"Mortal Kombat II" is in theaters now.