Why Mortal Kombat II's Quan Chi Looks So Familiar

The time is upon us. After nearly five years of waiting, Warner Bros. and director Simon McQuoid have delivered on the promise of "Mortal Kombat II." A sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," the film is bigger and bloodier than its predecessor, bringing in even more characters from the beloved original video game series. There's an actual tournament this time as well, with Johnny Cage joining the fight, as played by comic book movie aficionado Karl Urban.

"Mortal Kombat II" follows Cage and the champions of the various realms as they're pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the evil Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), who threatens the Earthrealm and its defenders. "Mortal Kombat II" has been hailed as a (mostly) flawless victory, serving as a major improvement on the 2021 movie before it (which many folks felt was a real mixed bag).

Fans of this franchise will probably have a lot of "Leonardo DiCaprio pointing" meme moments when their favorite characters show up here. Their ranks include Quan Chi, as the Netherrealm demon joins the fight this time around. A popular antagonist and necromancer in the games, he's played by actor Damon Herriman in the latest cinematic take on the property.

Admittedly, even fans of Herriman's work may struggle to recognize him as Quan, seeing as he's covered in makeup and an elaborate costume. But for anyone who gets that "he looks familiar" feeling, there's a very good reason. Herriman has been working steadily as an actor for decades, with a lot of noteworthy roles to his name over the last 20 years or so. As for where one might specifically recognize him from? It could be any number of projects, be it on the big screen or television.