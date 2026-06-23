A Classic Clint Eastwood Western Got A Sequel That Nobody Talks About (And It's Probably For The Best)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clint Eastwood made a career out of subverting Western tropes to the extent that he even subverted his own films. 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales," easily one of Eastwood's best movies, saw the actor portray another troubled, taciturn loner. But the film also ventured into new territory when that very archetype became the head of a surrogate family. Josey Wales ended up being one of Eastwood's most layered characters, which worked in the film's favor, ensuring it brought in $31.8 million on a $3.7 million budget. Why, then, didn't the star return for the little-known sequel "The Return of Josey Wales?" Well, the answer likely involves a stunning revelation about the author of the book on which the original was based.

Eastwood turned down the opportunity to reprise the role of the titular outlaw in the 1986 follow-up, which ultimately debuted with Michael Parks in the lead. That was the first strike against the film, which promised the return of the outlaw audiences remembered from the 1976 movie but actually introduced a whole new version. That alone goes some way to explaining why the sequel is barely remembered today. But there's more to the story.

During production of "Josey Wales," Eastwood clashed with original director Philip Kaufman, forcing the latter to leave the project and allowing the star to gain control. Even after that debacle, Eastwood had to fight for his ending to the now classic Western, arguing with his editor over how best to close the movie. He won the argument and secured the more ambiguous ending he wanted. With that in mind, a sequel would surely undermine the carefully-crafted climax Eastwood fought so hard to include. Well, Hollywood is gonna Hollywood, and we got a follow-up regardless. By that point, however, Eastwood had moved on.