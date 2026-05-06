The Boys Season 5 Includes A Surprise Return From A Season 3 Guest Star

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5 Episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall."

From the top of the Hollywood food chain to a humble employee of "VMC Theatres" (an obvious spoof of the AMC theater chain) at the mercy of whichever Supe who happens to walk through the doors, show business is a dog-eat-dog world, folks. "The Boys" Season 5 has unleashed plenty of twists and turns in its final stretch, but none can compete with the return of one of the show's most inspired casting choices. If nothing else, the war against Homelander (Antony Starr) makes for some strange bedfellows.

In its third season, industry icon Paul Reiser portrayed the aptly named The Legend in a small supporting role. Canonically, Vought's former Senior Vice President of Hero Management was once the toast of the town, a glad-handing, drug-snorting, womanizing mover and shaker who happened to have some past shady dealings with the likes of Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). Now, well, time hasn't exactly been kind to him since he helped out our motley crew of anti-Supe renegades, ran afoul of Vought, and ended up on the run and living anonymously right underneath their nose.

When MM (Laz Alonso) tracks The Legend down and firmly requests his help once more to track down another Supe named Bombsight (Mason Dye), it's both a sign of the desperate straits our heroes find themselves in and a welcome blast from the past. Of course, this first requires a side quest through his high-flying past and his sordid affairs with a retired Supe named Golden Geisha (Naoko Mori). In short, it's a perfect use of Reiser's talents and a reminder that, at its best, "The Boys" can do homages with the best of 'em.