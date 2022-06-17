The Boys Season 3 Character Clearly Inspired By A Notorious Hollywood Legend

When viewers tuned into "The Boys" this week on Prime Video, they were treated to an appearance by none other than Paul Reiser, the comedian and actor known for his film roles in "Aliens" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and his TV roles on "Stranger Things" and "Mad About You." In "The Boys" season 3, episode 5, "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies," Reiser plays The Legend, the cigar-chomping, one-legged former Vice President of Hero Management at Vought International.

The Legend and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) go way back, but when Reiser's character answers the door in tinted glasses, Hughie (Jack Quaid) has no idea who he is. Fans of old-school '70s cinema, however, may have noticed that The Legend was modeled on a Hollywood legend: Robert Evans, the onetime head of Paramount Pictures.

This is something that "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed in an interview with Nerdist, where he referenced "The Boys" comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, saying: