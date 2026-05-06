Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Brings Back A Long-Awaited Marvel Hero

This article contains spoilers for the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale.

If the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale, titled "The Southern Cross," is anything to go by, the Defenders are one step closer to a long-awaited reunion. Indeed, the episode formally brings Mike Colter's Luke Cage back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reuniting him with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and the pair's young daughter Danielle in the process. For now, however, the circumstances surrounding his recent history remain unknown.

Luke shows up toward the end of the episode to reconnect with his family, but he doesn't share any information about where he's been. Even so, he assures Jessica that he's home, setting him up for a potentially prominent role in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3. Earlier in Season 2, we learned that Luke was overseas working for Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) on some type of shady U.S. government mission. As such, he had no way to contact his loved ones. And granted that Charles is a questionable character at the best of times, Luke's mission was probably quite brutal.

Some "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 set photos have already teased a Defenders reunion that will include both Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. So, if Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) really is getting the old band back together, the stakes will probably be higher than ever before. With that in mind, what can fans expect to see in Season 3 now that Cage is fully back in the fold?