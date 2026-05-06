Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Brings Back A Long-Awaited Marvel Hero
This article contains spoilers for the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale.
If the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale, titled "The Southern Cross," is anything to go by, the Defenders are one step closer to a long-awaited reunion. Indeed, the episode formally brings Mike Colter's Luke Cage back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reuniting him with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and the pair's young daughter Danielle in the process. For now, however, the circumstances surrounding his recent history remain unknown.
Luke shows up toward the end of the episode to reconnect with his family, but he doesn't share any information about where he's been. Even so, he assures Jessica that he's home, setting him up for a potentially prominent role in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3. Earlier in Season 2, we learned that Luke was overseas working for Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) on some type of shady U.S. government mission. As such, he had no way to contact his loved ones. And granted that Charles is a questionable character at the best of times, Luke's mission was probably quite brutal.
Some "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 set photos have already teased a Defenders reunion that will include both Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. So, if Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) really is getting the old band back together, the stakes will probably be higher than ever before. With that in mind, what can fans expect to see in Season 3 now that Cage is fully back in the fold?
Luke Cage and the Defenders will contend with new villains in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3
The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer spoiled "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 by confirming that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) won't be the Mayor of New York City moving forward. Now that we've seen the Season 2 finale, it seems that Kingpin's reign of terror is over — and that's exciting. This means that viewers will be treated to a new rogues' gallery of villains to go up against Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the gang in Season 3. What's more, "Daredevil: Born Again" showrunner Dario Scardapane has teased an ensemble of them. As he told TheDirect:
"I think that fan expectations get. [...] I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."
The "few more people" comment explains why Matt Murdock will probably need the Defenders by his side. With The Hand seemingly set to return to the Big Apple in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," they could potentially become foes for the Defenders when "Daredevil: Born Again" returns. Of course, the heroes will also have to worry about Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who's set to become Muse 2.0 in Season 3.
What's more, it will be interesting to see how Cage and Jessica Jones react to the influx of villains. Now that they have a kid to worry about, the couple arguably have more to lose than anyone around them. Not only that, but will Cage have to worry about even more missions from Mr. Charles? That remains to be seen, but the future is looking interesting for "Daredevil: Born Again."
"Daredevil: Born Again" Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.