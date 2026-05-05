How 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Director Feels About It Flopping At The Box Office

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It's still relatively early in the year, but it's going to be tough to find a better film that didn't deserve to flop in 2026 than "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." Rest assured, those who've actually seen the movie largely regard it as a stellar follow-up to last year's "28 Years Later," which was itself the long-awaited sequel to "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later." Unfortunately, though, director Nia DaCosta's film disappointed greatly at the box office. Now, DaCosta has shared her thoughts on the matter.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" misfired at the box office in January, roughly six months after "28 Years Later" became a hit for Sony. For various reasons, much of that movie's audience stayed home for the sequel. Speaking with Empire, DaCosta talked about this directly and took the whole thing in stride. Here's what she had to say about it:

"It's so funny, because literally every barometer we use in the industry to determine whether or not a movie is good, and people like it and want to see it, was through the roof, and yet our box office wasn't there. I made a great film, and I'm really proud of it, and people liked it."

DaCosta added that maybe it was "too soon, because people were like, 'Oh yeah, I saw that last summer!' I'm like, 'No, no, so there's a sequel!'"

Reviewing the movie for /Film, Chris Evangelista wrote that "The Bone Temple" takes the "28" film series "in exciting directions," deeming it a "gruesome sequel." Critics broadly agreed. So, it certainly wasn't a quality issue. As DaCosta noted, the movie had all the makings of a success. It just didn't pan out from a commercial standpoint.