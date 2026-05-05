The Drama: How To Watch Robert Pattinson & Zendaya's A24 Movie At Home

When is a rom-com not quite a rom-com? When you have an absolute whale of a premise like "The Drama" does and a writer/director like Kristoffer Borgli (best known for 2023's Nicolas Cage-centric "Dream Scenario") calling the shots. Now, because this has been a whole thing, we won't "spoil" what the latest A24 movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya is actually about, considering how hard the marketing sold this as an otherwise typical romantic drama focused on two of the biggest (and busiest) name-brand actors on the planet. Suffice to say, the actual substance behind "The Drama" takes a much darker, more dramedy-like tone that many critics (including /Film's Bill Bria) were able to appreciate.

But as "The Drama" wraps up its theatrical run, its second lease on life is about to kick in. For those who missed out on this film the first time around, well, your real punishment was failing to experience one of the funniest and most pitch-dark comedies of the year alongside audiences primed and ready for all the movie's twists and turns. Believe us when we say there are multiple moments in this feature that will have you wondering whether what's on screen is actually happening. That's what cinema is all about, baby. For everyone else, this represents yet another chance to support what's become one of A24's biggest hits.

A little over a month after its release, "The Drama" is now available to purchase or rent digitally on the online platform of your choice: including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. If ever a movie was destined to become a streaming sensation, it would appear to be this one. If you're awaiting news on its physical media release or its streaming premiere on HBO Max, however, read on for more.