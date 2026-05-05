The Drama: How To Watch Robert Pattinson & Zendaya's A24 Movie At Home
When is a rom-com not quite a rom-com? When you have an absolute whale of a premise like "The Drama" does and a writer/director like Kristoffer Borgli (best known for 2023's Nicolas Cage-centric "Dream Scenario") calling the shots. Now, because this has been a whole thing, we won't "spoil" what the latest A24 movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya is actually about, considering how hard the marketing sold this as an otherwise typical romantic drama focused on two of the biggest (and busiest) name-brand actors on the planet. Suffice to say, the actual substance behind "The Drama" takes a much darker, more dramedy-like tone that many critics (including /Film's Bill Bria) were able to appreciate.
But as "The Drama" wraps up its theatrical run, its second lease on life is about to kick in. For those who missed out on this film the first time around, well, your real punishment was failing to experience one of the funniest and most pitch-dark comedies of the year alongside audiences primed and ready for all the movie's twists and turns. Believe us when we say there are multiple moments in this feature that will have you wondering whether what's on screen is actually happening. That's what cinema is all about, baby. For everyone else, this represents yet another chance to support what's become one of A24's biggest hits.
A little over a month after its release, "The Drama" is now available to purchase or rent digitally on the online platform of your choice: including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. If ever a movie was destined to become a streaming sensation, it would appear to be this one. If you're awaiting news on its physical media release or its streaming premiere on HBO Max, however, read on for more.
The Drama is now on digital, but there's no word on its streaming or physical media release yet
From audiences' lips to the film gods' ears: We want more adult-minded, somewhat controversial, and awfully thought-provoking entertainment like "The Drama." The latest effort from A24 flew high at the box office on the strength of its star power, a shocking premise wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, and some seriously strong word of mouth courtesy of those who ventured out to their nearest multiplex to see just what kind of thrills this had to offer. Now, it's set to keep the good times rolling at home ... although there's a slight wrinkle to those plans.
While "The Drama" is now available to purchase or rent digitally, there's still no official word yet on its streaming release — which, for A24 films, is now exclusively set for HBO Max as part of a 2023 deal. Armchair prognostication would place that streaming window for sometime this summer, based on the trajectory of previous A24 films. The same holds true for any announcement regarding the movie's release on physical media, although that's similarly sure to come in the weeks ahead. If this makes you eager to check out the film as soon as possible to avoid spoilers, the good news is that "The Drama" is still playing in select theaters. Barring that, the digital release means this film remains merely a click (and, give or take, $20-25) away. Afterwards, well, something tells us you might be motivated to buy this one on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD so you can have this memorable movie in all its chaos at your fingertips.
"The Drama" stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and more.