Karl Urban And Val Kilmer Crossed Paths In This Underseen Western Miniseries From The 2000s

Though the Western ostensibly died in the 1960s and 70s, it never truly went away. There's been a steady supply of Oaters ever since, and some of them have gained widespread recognition. Take the 1989 CBS miniseries "Lonesome Dove," an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name that was a ratings hit and won widespread acclaim upon its debut. Almost two decades later, a prequel adaptation was made in the form of "Comanche Moon." While it wasn't quite the triumph of "Lonesome Dove," it was an underrated Western TV show that's worth watching.

The three-part Western miniseries aired on CBS in January 2008 and starred Karl Urban and Steve Zahn as Texas Rangers alongside Val Kilmer as their commanding officer. It was an adaptation of Larry McMurtry's 1997 novel of the same name, which served as the fourth and final installment in his "Lonesome Dove" series. The other three novels in that series had previously been adapted, starting with "Lonesome Dove" which was followed by "Return to Lonesome Dove" in 1993, "Streets of Laredo" in '95, and "Dead Man's Walk" in '96. Just to make things extra confusing, "Comanche Moon" was actually a prequel to "Lonesome Dove," and therefore second in the chronology of the overarching story.

In the '89 adaptation of "Lonesome Dove," Robert Duvall played Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae opposite Tommy Lee Jones as his fellow ranger Woodrow Call. For the prequel adaptation, Kilmer, Zahn, and Urban were brought in, and while it was never going to live up to the 1989 miniseries, "Comanche Moon" deserved more attention than it ultimately got.