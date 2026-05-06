Matthew Lillard's Daredevil: Born Again Character Fills A Need The MCU Has Had For Years

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 follow.

While "Daredevil: Born Again" sees Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) being elected mayor of New York City, the Kingpin of Crime still doesn't rule the city alone. Season 2 features Fisk butting heads with Governor Marge McCaffrey (Lili Taylor), while another power broker hangs in the background: Mr. Charles, a CIA spook who speaks for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

"Born Again" Season 2 opens with Daredevil capsizing a cargo ship in New York City's East River, because Fisk was using it to smuggle assault weapons on behalf of the CIA. Mr. Charles arrives to oversee the agency's investment; he's the rare man who's brave enough to taunt Wilson Fisk.

The closing episodes of Season 2 reveal that Charles is also involved with spearheading superhuman military operations across the globe. He strikes a deal with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) to bring her husband Luke Cage (Mike Colter) home, because he has a new living weapon: Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). That sets up Mr. Charles to return in "Born Again" Season 3, but Marvel Studios would be foolish to keep an actor of Lillard's talents in a limited role.

"Mr. Charles" is not this character's real name, but here's a guess of what it could be: Henry Peter Gyrich. An archetypal "obstructive bureaucrat," Gyrich shows up whenever a Marvel comic needs a government agent to give superheroes a hard time.

Granted, "Born Again" has shown it can and will create original characters. I once speculated Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) might be one of Wilson Fisk's sons from the comics, Richard Fisk or Byron "Butch" Fisk, but he wasn't. Even if Mr. Charles isn't literally Gyrich, he could still fill Gyrich's usual role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.