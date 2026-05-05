The Punisher's Co-Creator Wrote Two Of The Best Batman: The Animated Series Episodes

Famed comic writer Gerry Conway passed away this April — leaving behind a legacy that shaped Marvel and DC comics forever. During his run on "Amazing Spider-Man," he killed Gwen Stacy and co-created the Punisher. He also had a prolific run writing Batman comics.

Outside of comics, Conway was also a screenwriter, with credits on television programs from "Law & Order" to "The Transformers." His experiences converged when he wrote two episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" — "Appointment in Crime Alley" and "Second Chance." ("Second Chance" was plotted by Paul Dini and Michael Reaves, but Conway wrote the teleplay.) Conway was one of several Batman comic writers who wrote for the show, including his Marvel/DC contemporaries Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, and Dennis O'Neil.

"Appointment in Crime Alley" follows an annual tradition for Batman (Kevin Conroy). He meets with Dr. Leslie Thompkins (Diana Muldaur), an old friend of his father's, to commemorate his parents' murder in Gotham City's Park Row neighborhood, aka "Crime Alley." But corrupt businessman Roland Daggett (Ed Asner) is plotting to firebomb Crime Alley so he can redevelop it. "Second Chance" features Batman tracking down Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Richard Moll), who was abducted while undergoing surgery to repair his scars.

Both episodes are "Batman: The Animated Series" at its best. Prolific series director Boyd Kirkland directed both "Appointment in Crime Alley" and "Second Chance," and he named them among his favorite "Batman" episodes he directed. Kirkland praised "Crime Alley" for its "gritty, introspective [look] at Batman," and "Second Chance" for its action sequences and themes on "the meaning of true friendship."

Gerry Conway's "Batman" episodes both display the emotional maturity and social conscience that he brought to superhero comics in the 1970s.