Daredevil Is Marvel's Darkest Superhero — But This Comic Finally Made Him Fun

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The Marvel Comics universe has a few paragons like Captain America or Thor, but most of its superheroes are more human — for better or worse. The Hulk is a tragic monster in the vein of "Frankenstein," while Moon Knight, Wolverine, and Daredevil can be as violent as any villain. Daredevil in particular is Marvel's darkest superhero, thanks to Frank Miller's run on "Daredevil" in the 1980s, which overhauled the book into gritty noir pulp.

Matt Murdock's life is often a trainwreck and he's a man of numerous hypocrisies; a lawyer who takes the law into his own hands, and a Catholic who puts the fear of the Devil in people instead of turning the other cheek (as "Daredevil" writer Chip Zdarsky has put it). Only the Punisher rivals Daredevil's darkness, and it's up for debate whether Frank Castle truly counts as a superhero.

Later "Daredevil" runs like Ann Nocenti's or Brian Michael Bendis' take after Miller, continually putting Matt through the ringer. Matt's secret identity has been leaked, he's gone to prison, he's continued to lose more and more of the women who he loved, etc. But there is one modern "Daredevil" run that changed course.

When Mark Waid began writing "Daredevil" in 2011, he decided it was time for some fun. Waid's pitch, published in "Daredevil" #1, summarized the new outlook he gave to Daredevil:

"[Daredevil is] the only Marvel hero who lives totally in the moment. He's been through enough agony to have confidence that nothing will break him and (more importantly) that no pain lasts forever. He's the Man Without Fear not just because he'll dive off a skyscraper, but because he genuinely believes that after all he's been through, there's nothing unimaginable left."

Waid's "Daredevil" is about a man choosing to enjoy life.