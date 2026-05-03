The Devil Wears Prada 2 Has One Thing In Common With The Most Controversial Star Wars Movie (Yes, Really)

This article contains spoilers for "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

It's no secret that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has become the most divisive movie in the history of that sci-fi franchise. Director Rian Johnson proudly attempted to evolve and mature the franchise with compelling character arcs and shocking revelations, whether it was the sudden killing of Supreme Leader Snoke at the hands of Kylo Ren or the fact that Rey's parents were nobody of importance.

But perhaps the most incendiary element of "The Last Jedi" came with the return of Luke Skywalker. After "The Force Awakens" ended with Rey tracking down the Jedi Master, who was living in seclusion for a mysterious reason, "The Last Jedi" revealed exactly why Skywalker had disappeared.

While attempting to train Ben Solo (the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa) and a new contingent of Jedi, Skywalker sensed a rising darkness in the young, already powerful Solo. Hoping to avoid a future where Ben followed the same path as Skywalker's father, Darth Vader, the Jedi Master briefly entertained the idea of killing his nephew. This was a far cry from the heroic return that a certain sect of vocal fans wanted from Luke Skywalker, and it was one of the sticking points in their criticism of the sequel, even if Russian bots had something to do with the movie's vocal opposition.

What does all this have to do with the recently released "The Devil Wears Prada 2," you might be asking? Well, this legacyquel gives one of the original film's main characters a surprising evolution — one that might turn off longtime fans of the 2006 film, especially those who loved the cold, calculated, and sharp-tongued oversight of Runaway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played exquisitely by Meryl Streep.

When we return to the offices of Runway, the magazine isn't what it used to be. Like many once-thriving print publications, they've shifted their focus to online content, but it's a far cry from the groundbreaking work the fashion magazine was known for. Plus, Runway is the subject of a massive scandal, where a Runway story profiling a fashion brand failed to uncover that the brand used sweatshop labor.