The Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Finale May Have Teased A Familiar Titan's Return

Titan Alert! This article contains major spoilers for the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 finale, "Where We Belong."

For those of us who may have spent most of Season 2 wondering if and when the actual kaiju would show up in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," the finale sure felt like it was making up for lost time. The Titan X threat (er, make that the peaceful Cai Cai Vilu, who was only ever trying to mind her own damn business) wraps up as she's ushered back into the Axis Mundi rift on Skull Island without any further tragedy. Meanwhile, our characters narrowly avoid getting flattened by Kong, who similarly opts to take the path of nonviolence once he realizes Cai Cai Vilu's biggest "crime" was simply being a protective mom. But just as things seem to be ending on a satisfying note, the final minutes of the episode hit us with quite the twist.

When the main storyline concludes, our group of human-sized heroes end up going their separate ways. While most end up spearheading a newer and more idealized version of Monarch, others splinter off on their own unique paths. Kentaro (Ren Watabe) runs off with Amber Midthunder's Isabel to pursue their time-travel scheme and prevent the deaths of countless victims from rampaging MUTOs. In the very last scene, however, we discover that Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) is dead-set on tracking them down. He reappears in Thailand, encounters an associate of his who claims to know where they're headed, and follows him to a volcano ... one that currently houses the fiery pterodactyl we know as Rodan.

Based on that thrilling final shot, it looks like all those "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" connections might not be finished just yet.