Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Just Flipped The Script With A Genre-Jumping Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 7 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2, "String Theory."

Say it with me, folks: Finally. It's no secret that we here at /Film haven't been overly impressed with the sophomore season of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," but that's not for a lack of trying on the creative team's part. It's harder than it looks to come up with a storyline set in between the ongoing movies that's interesting enough to keep viewers hooked, but not quite significant enough to step on the toes of the larger MonsterVerse. Season 1 solved this little puzzle by essentially telling the origin story for the monster-hunting Monarch organization and the generational saga of the Randa family. Season 2 has struggled somewhat to find a worthy narrative replacement, switching gears to the troublesome threat of Titan X and how its appearance in decades past dovetails with its rampage in the present.

That struggle is officially no more, thankfully, as of episode 7. Titled "String Theory," this week's installment of "Monarch" suddenly enters brand new territory with a genre-jumping twist. It's one thing for this sci-fi series to focus on kaiju like Godzilla and Kong. It's quite another to start laying the foundation for actual time travel.

It all starts when the elder Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) opens a rift and inadvertently comes into contact with his younger self (Wyatt Russell) from the early 1960s, trapped in Axis Mundi during a reconnaissance mission gone wrong. This is both a shock and a "meeting" that's been a long time coming, considering the show's emphasis on split timelines from the jump. But it also adds a much-needed jolt to the system, shaking up the usual status quo while hinting at even bigger twists to come. Let's unpack it all below.