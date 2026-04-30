Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Shocking Death Originally Had A Happier Ending

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 7, "The Hateful Darkness."

Out of the entire cast of supporting characters in "Daredevil: Born Again," did anyone ever anticipate Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake to be the one to undergo one of the most moving and tragic arcs of all? Introduced in Season 1 as a low-level employee of the Fisk Administration, drawn in by the bright lights and spectacle of being in Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) orbit, Blake only sank deeper and deeper into the criminal pit in the revival show's second season, even as it gave us gems like Daniel and handler/fixer Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) sharing a passion for sandwiches in the midst of all the doom and gloom. Alas, that spark of lighthearted fun was snuffed out for good in the latest episode, titled "The Hateful Darkness," as Buck murdered his colleague in cold blood.

As shocking and heartbreaking as that was, however, that wasn't the original plan for Season 2 of "Born Again." In fact, Daniel wasn't meant to die at all. Prior to the release of this episode, showrunner Dario Scardapane spoke to several outlets (Variety among them) and confirmed that the version they initially filmed turned out to be quite different from the final cut. Apparently, everything played out much the same in the original conception of the season: Buck meets with Daniel, violently interrogates him over the whereabouts of pesky journalist BB Urich (Genneya Walton), and finally draws his gun ... except that he didn't pull the trigger, simply allowing Daniel to run away.

According to Scardapane, they changed their minds once they realized that going down this road felt "so wrong" and left them with the impression that it didn't "feel like the story was earned."