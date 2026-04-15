This Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Subplot Mirrors One Of The Best Sopranos Episodes

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 5 follow.

Watching "Daredevil: Born Again," I feel like HBO is on the makers' minds. The show's cast includes Clark Johnson as private investigator Cherry; Johnson directed several episodes of "The Wire" and had an acting role in the fifth season as newspaper editor Gus Haynes. In season 1, "Born Again" had Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) attend couples' therapy with his wife Vanessa, i.e. the same premise as "The Sopranos" — a mob boss on the couch.

"Daredevil: Born Again" has even cast the next best thing to the late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini: his son, Michael Gandolfini. (His breakout role was a younger Tony Soprano in the 2021 film "The Many Saints of Newark.") Gandolfini plays Daniel Blake, a political staffer on Fisk's New York City mayoral campaign. Daniel climbed his way into Fisk's inner circle with devotion, but his close relationship with investigative reporter B.B. Urich (Genneya Walton) has compromised him into an unintentional leak in the Fisk administration.

In the latest episode, "The Grand Design," Fisk's right hand man Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) asks Daniel to take a car ride with him. Daniel, and the viewer, thinks he's going to be whacked for the leaks, especially once Buck stops at a supply store and then has them park in the middle of the woods. It turns out Buck has only brought Daniel along to bury a different body: Christofi Savva (Yorgos Karamihos), a sailor who could have testified about Fisk's arms shipping scheme.

Watching Daniel driving to this dirty business echoes "The Sopranos" episode "Long Term Parking," where Adriana La Cerva (Drea De Matteo) goes on a ride and is less lucky than Daniel.