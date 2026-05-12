Why Misery Director Rob Reiner Cut The Gore From The Stephen King Novel

Stephen King's novel "Misery" was published in 1987, after the author was already celebrated as one of the most important horror authors of all time. By then, he had legions of obsessive fans and a dozen movies based on his work. "Misery," one can see, served as a comment on King's career.

"Misery," for those unfamiliar, is about a popular author named Paul Sheldon, best known for a series of tragic romances starring Misery Chastain. One night, while driving through the snow in a remote part of Colorado, Paul accidentally slides off the road and is seriously injured. He awakens in the nearby home of Annie Wilkes, a kindly nurse who also happens to be the world's biggest Misery Chastain fangirl. Annie keeps Paul in bed, happy to talk his ear off about his work. It doesn't take Paul too long to realize that Annie is suffering from some kind of violent mental disorder.

One can see how Paul serves as a Stephen King insert character; he wouldn't want to be trapped in bed with a superfan nearby. As the novel progresses, Annie gets increasingly violent and increasingly angry about Paul's books. She even cuts off one of his feet with an axe to prevent his escape. The violence ramps up from there.

"Misery" was adapted into a successful 1990 feature film by Rob Reiner, with James Caan and Kathy Bates as Paul and Annie. The film, however, wasn't quite as violent as the book, with the foot-severing replaced by a mere hobbling (still horrifying). Back in 1990, Reiner spoke with the Los Angeles Times and explained that he toned down the film's gore because he wanted it to play more like an intellectual "chess match" rather than a mere horror show.