Rob Reiner's Oscar-Winning Stephen King Horror Movie Is A Streaming Hit On HBO Max

The absolutely devastating loss of director Rob Reiner, who died at the age of 78 in December 2025, has inspired quite a few people to go back and watch (or rewatch) his incredible body of work. The man behind some of the most heartfelt and nostalgia-worthy films of the 1980s and 1990s also directed "Misery," one of the most terrifying Stephen King adaptations, and it's been dominating the HBO Max streaming charts.

Kathy Bates won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as obsessed superfan Annie Wilkes, who kidnaps the author of her favorite book series, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), and forces him to write another book in the series after learning he plans on killing off the main character, Misery. When Paul doesn't do what she asks and tries to escape, Annie gets creative and finds some pretty horrifying ways to keep him captive and unable to leave. (In fact, the scene where she does this was so gruesome the first director bailed on the project, allowing Reiner to step in.)

While Reiner movies like "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally" might be a bit more comforting, classics are classics for a reason, and "Misery" is absolutely an all-timer.