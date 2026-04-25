Roger Ebert Called This Star-Studded '90s Disaster One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made

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Few directors in the history of cinema had hot streaks as hot as the one the late Rob Reiner had from 1984 through 1992. His first directorial feature, "This is Spinal Tap," is a comedy classic that is still watched to this day, and it was followed by "The Sure Thing" (1985), "Stand By Me" (1986), "The Princess Bride" (1987), "When Harry Met Sally..." (1989), "Misery" (1990), and "A Few Good Men" (1992). Of those, only "The Sure Thing" isn't a barn-burner for the history books, and it was still a modest hit. The rest were all zeitgeist-rattling classics of the highest order, each one attracting widespread critical and/or financial success.

But in 1994, Reiner's hot streak came to a crashing, spectacular halt with the release of "North," a gigantic, all-star, kid-friendly fable that was critically panned and financially unsuccessful. "North" starred Elijah Wood as the titular 11-year-old who, dissatisfied with his distracted parents (Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus), decides to become legally emancipated (the film says "divorced") and takes off on a worldwide quest to find parents that are kinder and more attentive. He has one summer to do so, or else he has to move into an orphanage.

A shady lawyer is played by Jon Lovitz. The Easter Bunny is played by Bruce Willis, and he reappears throughout the film as an eerily divine interloper that oversees North's quest. And the cast list is impressive. Dan Aykroyd! Alan Arkin! Kathy Bates! Abe Vigoda! A young Scarlett Johansson! Reba McIntyre! John Ritter!

Despite the cast, beloved film critic Roger Ebert hated "North." He hated it so much, his zero-star review became one of the critic's most notorious reviews. Indeed, Ebert's review inspired the title of his 2000 negative review compendium "I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie."