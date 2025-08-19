Seinfeld's Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Jason Alexander Played Spouses In This Forgotten '90s Flop

On paper, the plot of "North" sounds as if it could be a cutesy, if not overly quirky, family comedy: A young boy travels the world in search of new parents after being neglected by his real ones. North's emancipation becomes national news and inspires other children to leave their parents, too.

North is an all-star kid who gets good grades, plays baseball, and stars as Hamlet in what is probably the world's first elementary school production. But his parents are working all the time and are too wrapped up in their own myopia to notice (a selfishness that feels all too familiar from Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Seinfeld" roles). We only get a sense of North's tense relationship with his parents in one rushed scene, where they angrily rant about their jobs at the same time. North's mom and dad are so loud and self-involved they aren't even listening to each other and don't notice North having a panic attack and falling out of his chair.

When one of the other parents hears about North's plans to find a new mom and dad, they say that North's parents are "not gonna take this lying down." Cut to them fainting. Get it? It's just one of many painfully embarrassing attempts at humor that this film has. Two of the greatest comedy talents of the late 20th century spend most of the film frozen in shock and strapped to a dolly. They only appear again at the end to hug North. This "joke," and the blatant waste of their comic chops, isn't even the most asinine thing about "North."