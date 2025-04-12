15 Terrible Movies By Great Directors

If you're ever having a bad day or feeling like you're not good enough, remember that Steven Spielberg has made some pretty bad movies. That's not to disparage the Beard. He's an iconic director and a huge reason for Hollywood's astronomical success in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s. Indeed, he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of great filmmakers — but he's far from perfect. Yes, even Steven freaking Spielberg is not immune from making a bad call now and again. Somehow, every time he seemingly hits a low point, like immediately after 1990's "Hook," he bounces back with a vengeance, namely the one-two punch of "Jurassic Park" and Best Picture winner "Schindler's List."

Advertisement

He's not the only one. James Cameron, Ron Howard, Peter Jackson, and George Lucas proudly stand atop this list of 15 great movie directors who made terrible films. As you keep reading, remember that we do this out of love and respect. Many of these pictures are considered awful because we know the talent involved is capable of so much more.