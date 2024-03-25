The Dysfunctional 60s Show Johnny Depp Tried To Resurrect

In a 1996 episode of "This American Life," host Ira Glass was introduced to the vast, near-incomprehensible world of "Dark Shadows" for the first time. "Dark Shadows," for those who don't know, is a Gothic, vampire-forward soap opera that ran on ABC from 1966 to 1971, lasting six seasons and, no lie, 1,225 episodes. Because it was a daily program, the showrunners had to work at a breakneck pace, often committing grievous technical errors along the way. Those errors, however, were the central appeal for the world's many "Dark Shadows" fans. Glass likened it to tuning into car races just to see crashes. There is verisimilitude to such a concentration of human error.

Then, Glass is told by a "Dark Shadows" fan, that words like "groovy" began working their way into the show's dialogue sometime in the 1969 season. "Dark Shadows" is deeply beloved, partly for its complex, vampiric storylines, but just as much for its cheap camp. The show was put into syndication, and '90s Gen-Xers — at least the ones who had the wherewithal to seek it out — fell in love with its Goth sensibilities and goofy campiness.

"Dark Shadows" was revived in 1991 as an hour-long weekly primetime series, although that version only lasted 12 episodes. Then in 2004, The WB put out a new version of "Dark Shadows," but it never made it past the pilot episode.

In 2012, director Tim Burton directed a feature film "spoof" version of "Dark Shadows" that turned the vampire soap opera into a near-slapstick farce. The film starred Johnny Depp as the central vampire, Barnabas Collins, a ghoul buried in the 1760s and awakened in 1972.

It wasn't well-received, boasting only a 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A pity, as the 2012 film is rather enjoyable.