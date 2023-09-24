Eva Green's Casino Royale Casting Stressed Out Everyone Except Daniel Craig

Throughout the 60 years James Bond has been on the big screen, there's been no shortage of casting controversies associated with the franchise. For 1974's "The Man with the Golden Gun," producers cast Christopher Lee in the role of villain Francisco Scaramanga, much to the chagrin of some behind the scenes. Writer Tom Mankiewicz even claimed to have "begged and pleaded" for them to find anyone else, mainly because he'd originally envisioned Jack Palance in the role.

Even Bond himself caused casting issues. When writer Ian Fleming and producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were casting 007 for "Dr. No," they all had a sense that Sean Connery was the man for the job. But before he was offered the part, he would have to screen test, which he ultimately agreed to do despite pushing back initially. As recounted in Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury's 2015 book, "Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films," when Broccoli and Saltzman sent Connery's tape to the United Artists execs in New York, the response came back: "NO, KEEP TRYING."

Of course, Connery would be cast anyway, and define the character of James Bond for an entire generation. But following his departure from the series, each new actor who was chosen to wear the famous tux prompted yet more controversy. Daniel Craig proved a particularly contentious choice when he took over the mantle of Bond with 2006's "Casino Royale." And he wasn't the only casting decision that caused some problems for the production.