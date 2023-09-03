The James Bond Series Casting Christopher Lee Proved Controversial Behind The Scenes

Of all the James Bond movies, "The Man with the Golden Gun" isn't the most beloved. Debuting to lackluster reviews in 1974, following the success that was '73's "Live and Let Die," Roger Moore's sophomore outing as Bond failed to dazzle audiences who were growing weary of the franchise.

The producers had a rough time replacing Sean Connery, who'd come to define the character with his run as England's greatest spy, before departing the series and being replaced by Aussie actor George Lazenby. While Lazenby did a solid job in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," he too left the role after his one and only appearance, after which Connery returned for the less than stellar "Diamonds Are Forever."

Unfortunately, Connery would once again leave the role that helped launch his career following this brief return, clearing the way for Roger Moore to take on the mantle with "Live and Let Die." Due to that movie's success, producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman rushed "The Man with the Golden Gun" into production and unveiled the film a year after "Live and Let Die." Sadly, Moore had yet to determine how best to separate his Bond from Connery's version, and that combined with a muddled script resulted in an underwhelming response to "Golden Gun," which remains the fourth lowest-grossing film in the Bond series.

But the movie isn't without its charms. Case in point: Christopher Lee, who delivered a memorable turn as the eponymous villain. He may not have been the most outlandish rogue to ever clash with Bond, but Lee's talent for portraying villains was on full display, and he proved a worthy adversary for 007. It's odd, then, that one of the film's biggest strengths proved to be one of the most controversial decisions behind the scenes.