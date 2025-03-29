Scarlett Johansson Made Her Acting Debut In A Bizarre Bruce Willis Flop

This post contains spoilers for Rob Reiner's "North."

Not every film can become a crowd-pleasing blockbuster or achieve cult status. Some movies are purely mediocre (adequate even), as they have nothing extraordinary to offer yet make for a pleasant viewing experience. Then there are those that belong to the so-bad-its-good category, where we are meant to revel in the absurdity of a film that is enjoyable despite being laughably terrible.

Advertisement

As we inch closer to the edge of this spectrum, however, we come upon films that are irredeemably awful, like Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer's infuriating, nonsensical "Disaster Movie" (a film IMDb has deemed the worst movie ever). But what about movies that failed, in every sense of the term, despite featuring a stacked cast of stars who've proven their talent time and again? Such is the case with Rob Reiner's "North," a pretty terrible film full of genuinely dynamic actors who did what they could to make sense of its abysmally silly premise (including a 9-year-old Scarlett Johansson in her acting debut).

Released in 1994, "North" was a box office bomb that only made a little over $7 million at the U.S. box office (and not much more internationally) against a $40 million budget. To add insult to injury, it was also critically panned to the point that it is now impossible to find reviews that sincerely praise any aspect of it, technical or otherwise. Critic Roger Ebert infamously wrote a scathing review that questions the film's very existence, and I quote:

Advertisement

"'North' is one of the most unpleasant, contrived, artificial, cloying experiences I've had at the movies. To call it manipulative would be inaccurate; it has an ambition to manipulate, but fails."

This two-liner alone speaks volumes about the film's artistic core (or lack thereof), as "North" is the definition of what the kids like to call "soulless slop," minus any entertainment value. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at what "North" is about, what makes it so insufferable, and whether glimmers of authenticity can be gleaned from this deeply strange experience.