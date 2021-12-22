Elijah Wood Believes Lord Of The Rings Couldn't Be Made The Same In 2021

Wood also says the new era of social media and instantaneous feedback is a problem "The Lord of The Rings" didn't have to face. "Look, the internet's different, too," the actor says, adding, "There was less scrutiny on the films." He describes how quaint it seems now that there were a couple of photographers trying to snap set pictures during filming. Compared to the modern onslaught of leaked images and slowly eked out first looks, "The Lord of The Rings" films were able to be as secretive as they wanted.

Wood doesn't indicate that one way is better or worse than the other, but simply reminisces about how it felt to be "able to make the movies in a bubble." I can't help but read this and imagine a live-action "Sonic"-like fiasco, where fans complained about the first photo they saw of hobbits and demanded reshoots where their feet looked smaller. Wood may not be passing judgment on the current landscape of the film industry, but his descriptions of the making of the trilogy certainly sound like a dream of a time gone by.

"The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max.