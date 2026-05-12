Bob Denver And The Creator Of Gilligan's Island Teamed Up For A Sci-Fi Comedy That Missed The Mark

After "Gilligan's Island" went off the air in 1967, creator Sherwood Schwartz went on to his next big TV triumph, "The Brady Bunch." But he wasn't ready to leave the castaways behind entirely. In the 1970s, he oversaw the animated series "The New Adventures of Gilligan" before putting a new spin on the story with his second animated series, "Gilligan's Planet" in 1982. This sci-fi take on the castaways' story lasted for just one season, and it wasn't the only underwhelming sci-fi project Schwartz helmed that decade.

"Gilligan's Planet" wrapped up in 1983, and that same year, Schwartz co-wrote and produced "The Invisible Woman" with his son, Lloyd J. Schwartz. The sci-fi comedy was intended to be a full series, and Schwartz even managed to keep the "Gilligan's Island" connection alive by casting Gilligan himself, Bob Denver, alongside Alexa Hamilton in the lead. Unfortunately, 'The Invisible Woman" didn't go anywhere after the TV movie/pilot aired.

Schwartz was no stranger to the TV movie format, having made three "Gilligan's Island" films for NBC in the 1970s and '80s. We never got another "Gilligan's Island" movie after the Harlem Globetrotters film, and much of that came down to how unapologetically silly that third and final TV movie follow-up was. But even that wasn't quite as disappointing as "The Invisible Woman."