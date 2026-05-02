Before Gilligan's Island, Jim Backus Starred In An Early Career Clint Eastwood Movie

Jim Backus is known for playing Thurston Howell III on "Gilligan's Island," but unlike many of his co-stars, he was well-known before he became stranded on the Isle. Aside from playing James Dean's dad in "Rebel Without a Cause" and starring in a season of his own sitcom, "The Jim Backus Show," Backus voiced Mr. Magoo for 40 years. Another slightly less high-profile pre-"Gilligan's Island" role was that of Commander E.T. Hutch in the 1955 comedy "Francis in the Navy," which also happened to feature a young Clint Eastwood in his first ever credited role.

After "Gilligan's Island," Skipper actor Alan Hale Jr. appeared in one of Eastwood's most important Westerns, playing a member of a posse that attempts to lynch a retired lawman in "Hang 'Em High." This was Eastwood's first American Western following the success of his "Dollars" trilogy and was a major test of the actor's star power stateside. In retrospect, it seems funny to think there was ever any doubt that the actor's steely aura would become the stuff of cinematic legend. But in the late 1960s, he was really only known to American audiences as ramrod Rowdy Yates on CBS's "Rawhide."

One thing audiences certainly didn't know Eastwood for, however, was the series of bit parts he'd played throughout the 1950s and early '60s. In 1955, Eastwood began his acting career by causing director Jack Arnold to have a meltdown when he showed up to the set of "Revenge of the Creature" for a scene that Arnold didn't even want to shoot. The young actor wasn't credited for his portrayal of a lab assistant in that movie, but that same year, he did secure his first credit with "Francis in the Navy."