Jackass: Best And Last Will Break A Huge Tradition For The Beloved Comedy Franchise
Johnny Knoxville and the gang are reaching the end of the line, as the final "Jackass" movie is nearly upon us. Paramount recently released the trailer for "Jackass: Best and Last," which brings 25 years of ridiculous stunts to an end. While Knoxville has talked about bringing this all to a close previously, he truly seems to mean it this time. So much so that this is actually going to be the last movie, with no "0.5" edition to be released later.
For those who aren't as obsessed with "Jackass" as I am, most of the movies in this franchise have had a supplemental bonus edition of sorts that pieces together interviews and scrapped bits into an entire new movie. There's "Jackass 2.5," "Jackass 3.5," "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5," and "Jackass 4.5." However, Knoxville has confirmed that "Jackass 5.5" won't be a thing this time around.
In an interview with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, the leader of the "Jackass" crew was asked point blank about the prospect of a "0.5" for the latest movie. "No 0.5 on this one," Knoxville replied. "This is it." So, there we have it. No room for interpretation. That's crystal clear.
The "Jackass" movies have all been big hits at the box office, but Paramount has used these "0.5" editions to make use of any footage that didn't make the theatrical cut. These make for great bonus features to include on the films' home media releases, in addition to giving fans more to enjoy along the way. At the end of the day, it's been yet another thing that has helped to squeeze more money from this particular cash cow for more than two decades.
Jackass: Best and Last isn't a typical Jackass movie
2022's "Jackass Forever" introduced several new cast members, which suggested that the franchise might have a future beyond Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest. That's clearly not going to be the case, though. This is truly it. "Jackass" fans should also understand that this final movie isn't going to be a typical "Jackass" adventure, either.
Also speaking with Fandango, Knoxville illustrated how "Best and Last" will be different from every other entry that came before it. It's kind of a greatest hits collection mixed with some new footage. Here's how he described it:
"We want to go out strong. And it's a hybrid type film, so it's about half new footage, and Spike Jones directs the opening and closes. And also the best. Our best bits ever. It's a really hard movie to make as far as the bits. Some of our best bits, they couldn't even make it, because stronger ones are in."
On the one hand, this might all be a bummer for fans to hear. On the other hand, most of the gang is now into their 50s, and they can't do this forever. Knoxville can't take hits to the head in "Jackass 5" thanks to a stunt that took him out in "Jackass Forever." All of this buffoonery has come at a cost. Hanging it up seems wise.
Paramount's official description for the new movie states that it features "all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past." Whether or not any fans will feel cheated by paying full price for a ticket to a movie with lots of old footage remains to be seen, but that's another conversation entirely.
"Jackass: Best and Last" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.