Jackass: Best And Last Will Break A Huge Tradition For The Beloved Comedy Franchise

Johnny Knoxville and the gang are reaching the end of the line, as the final "Jackass" movie is nearly upon us. Paramount recently released the trailer for "Jackass: Best and Last," which brings 25 years of ridiculous stunts to an end. While Knoxville has talked about bringing this all to a close previously, he truly seems to mean it this time. So much so that this is actually going to be the last movie, with no "0.5" edition to be released later.

For those who aren't as obsessed with "Jackass" as I am, most of the movies in this franchise have had a supplemental bonus edition of sorts that pieces together interviews and scrapped bits into an entire new movie. There's "Jackass 2.5," "Jackass 3.5," "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5," and "Jackass 4.5." However, Knoxville has confirmed that "Jackass 5.5" won't be a thing this time around.

In an interview with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, the leader of the "Jackass" crew was asked point blank about the prospect of a "0.5" for the latest movie. "No 0.5 on this one," Knoxville replied. "This is it." So, there we have it. No room for interpretation. That's crystal clear.

The "Jackass" movies have all been big hits at the box office, but Paramount has used these "0.5" editions to make use of any footage that didn't make the theatrical cut. These make for great bonus features to include on the films' home media releases, in addition to giving fans more to enjoy along the way. At the end of the day, it's been yet another thing that has helped to squeeze more money from this particular cash cow for more than two decades.