House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises Fire, Blood, And A Whole Lot Of Dragons
War ... war never changes, unless it's waged from atop fire-breathing dragons and involves the downfall of the entire centuries-long Targaryen dynasty, of course. "House of the Dragon" hasn't shied away from the fire and blood at the heart of the civil war tearing the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros apart — though that's certainly felt somewhat delayed, to this point. Seasons 1 and 2 depicted a slow-motion tragedy rife with misunderstandings, power plays, and one or two inadvertent murders and conspiracies. (Look, it happens to us all, okay?) But after Season 2 ended with the promise of multiple armies on the march and no way to avoid the war to come, viewers would be forgiven for wanting to get to the good stuff already.
Or make that the bad stuff. After only a brief teaser trailer to whet our appetites earlier this year, "House of the Dragon" Season 3 is finally on the horizon and is promising a serious escalation ahead. There are battles aplenty, enough palace intrigue to rival that of the original "Game of Thrones," and, of course, lots and lots of dragons. This is war unlike anything we've seen yet in the fantasy world of George R.R. Martin, folks. And all the characters we've come to love (and hate) over the past few years are caught in the crossfire, from Emma D'Arcy's embattled Queen Rhaeynra to Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower to all their troublesome family relations and allies.
Fortunately, HBO has just released a bloody new trailer for us all to gawk at, and you can do so at the link above.
War finally arrives in the House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer
Maybe it really was about the friends we made along the way? Or maybe not, as the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 trailer strikes a very different tone, with battle lines being drawn and our two competing Targaryen factions staring war right in the face. Based on author George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, the HBO series is finally taking its biggest step yet in adapting the civil war known in the annals of Westerosi history as the Dance of the Dragons. The footage certainly lives up to that title, as it depicts Rhaenyra on the verge of what should be complete and total victory ... though, as we know from this particular fantasy series, it's never quite so easy as that.
This trailer also teases a much more dire status quo for "House of the Dragon" Season 3. King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is in hiding, heavily scarred and out for blood against his ruling brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). Meanwhile, Queen Alicent and the rest of her "Greens" scramble to meet fire with fire — in the form of a dragon or two of their own. We catch glimpses of the fabled naval engagement known as the Battle of the Gullet, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen covered in blood in the middle of a battle, and enough doom and gloom to make us forget that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and its hopecore vibes even happened.
Welcome back to Westeros like it's always been before, folks. "House of the Dragon" returns with Season 3 on June 21, 2026, on HBO Max.