A Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Was Nearly Cast As X-Men's Magneto

Sir Ian McKellen may be one of the greatest living Shakespearean performers (if not the greatest), but casual movie fans will probably most recognize the English actor for his turn as Gandalf from "The Lord of the Rings" or as Magneto from "X-Men." J.R.R. Tolkien and Chris Claremont, those writers are worthy company of the Bard!

While it now feels impossible to imagine anyone else appearing opposite Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in "X-Men," McKellen wasn't the only actor in the running to play Magneto. According to a 2023 commentary track on the original 2000 "X-Men" film by writer David Hayter, Bill Nighy was also considered to play Magneto. The film's now disgraced director Bryan Singer had seen Nighy perform in the 1998 movie "Still Crazy" and was impressed.

(Hayter misremembered the title of the movie as "Strange Fruit," which is actually the name of the fictional rock band in the movie. Nighy played lead singer Ray Simms, and he sung in-character for the film's soundtrack.)

"I think I found our Magneto," Hayter recalled Singer saying after seeing "Still Crazy." After flying to London to meet with Nighy, though, Singer decided the casting wouldn't be "quite right."

Nighy has been acting since the 1960s, but he really started to break out in the 1990s with some acclaimed stage work. Note how his first major acting award nomination (a Satellite Award for "Still Crazy") happened in 1998. He got even more famous in the 2000s by starring in the movie "Love Actually" and then the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films as undead squid-headed pirate Davy Jones, captain of ghost ship the Flying Dutchman.

If Nighy had played Magneto, he could've become a star a few years earlier.