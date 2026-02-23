X-Men Star Ian McKellen Thought He Was Miscast As Magneto For One Specific Reason

When Ian McKellen was cast as Magneto in Bryan Singer's 2000 superhero game changer "X-Men," comic book fans reacted with a mixture of elation and bafflement. No one could dispute that McKellen was one of the world's greatest living actors at the turn of the millennium, but he was a slight man at 5'11". Physically, he was a surprising choice to play the powerful, muscular, militant counterpart to Patrick Stewart's pacifistic Professor Charles Xavier.

Singer had previously directed McKellen in his adaptation of Stephen King's novella "Apt Pupil" (a production stained by sexual misconduct allegations against Singer, which led to the director agreeing to a settlement with the plaintiffs), so there was a comfort level there. Why wouldn't there be? McKellen makes everything better just by showing up. But if you were a die-hard fan of Marvel Comics' X-Men, you probably had someone more imposing in mind. Prior to "X-Men," McKellen's most memorable big-screen portrayal of villainy was "Richard III," where he played the hunchbacked title character. He was a big presence — but, again, just not a big man.

But once McKellen dug into Magneto's portrayal over the years in comic books, he established a profound connection with the character. Once he was locked in emotionally, he turned to his collaborators to help him with the physical side of the performance.